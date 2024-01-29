HM Payson & Co. Has $134,000 Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $134,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $457,283. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $182.35 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $202.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 12.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

