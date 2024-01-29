HM Payson & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $57.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

