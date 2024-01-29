HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 56.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBY opened at $74.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day moving average of $73.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

