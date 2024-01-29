HM Payson & Co. Sells 250 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $104.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.44 and a 200 day moving average of $99.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.56%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

