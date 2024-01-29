Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the December 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $120.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.51 and its 200-day moving average is $108.00. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $123.98.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $466.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $960,905.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,856. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,726 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,761,000 after purchasing an additional 978,776 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 69.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,495,000 after purchasing an additional 620,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,169,000 after purchasing an additional 522,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,679,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

