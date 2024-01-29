Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Earns Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $127.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

HLI opened at $120.92 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $83.92 and a 52-week high of $123.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.51 and its 200-day moving average is $108.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $466.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,856 in the last 90 days. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 65,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 30,354 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 134,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,082,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $1,577,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

