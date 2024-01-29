ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Insider Jane Tufnell Buys 1,000 Shares

ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) insider Jane Tufnell bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,207 ($15.34) per share, for a total transaction of £12,070 ($15,336.72).

ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Performance

LON ICGT opened at GBX 1,222 ($15.53) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £825.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,214.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,170.71. ICG Enterprise Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 974 ($12.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,260 ($16.01).

ICG Enterprise Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

