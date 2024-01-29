ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.22

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000527 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. ICON has a market cap of $216.75 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About ICON
ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 977,975,091 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.
ICON Coin Trading
