ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.22

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000527 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. ICON has a market cap of $216.75 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 977,975,091 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 977,967,129.6045153 with 977,967,448.6230468 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22310071 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $2,699,531.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.