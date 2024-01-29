Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 39,834 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,834 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 8,776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 627,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 620,583 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 7.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 91,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $32.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

