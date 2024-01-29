Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,716,829,000 after purchasing an additional 317,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,430,504,000 after purchasing an additional 388,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,387,461,000 after buying an additional 1,457,070 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

UPS opened at $159.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.49.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

