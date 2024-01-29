Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 324.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,773 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,799,000 after buying an additional 376,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after buying an additional 754,027 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,423,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,080,000 after buying an additional 52,676 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AAP opened at $66.25 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $158.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average is $60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. Bank of America downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.53.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

