Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.02 Million Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 494.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after buying an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,893,000 after buying an additional 136,174 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,872,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,656,000 after purchasing an additional 29,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AIT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AIT stock opened at $177.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.24 and a 1 year high of $182.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $323,411.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,719.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

