Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.75 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 79.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,535 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 45,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 28,526 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after buying an additional 20,819 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 24.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.6 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $86.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.44. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

