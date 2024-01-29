Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $2.22 Million in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 36,377 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 76.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 77,382 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 155.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 52.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,748,000 after purchasing an additional 453,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Federal Signal Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $77.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $78.54.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.57 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, COO Mark Weber sold 56,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $3,682,568.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federal Signal Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.