Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,087 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.2 %

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.53. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.26%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.