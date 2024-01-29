Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sector Gamma AS grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 52,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 24,901 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ALNY opened at $179.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of -43.39 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.92 and a 200 day moving average of $181.37. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.10 and a 52-week high of $234.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $2.76. The business had revenue of $750.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.32.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

