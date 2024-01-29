Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 26,895 SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of SPX Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 31.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:SPXC opened at $103.28 on Monday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $104.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $448.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

