Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 91,410 Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 91,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Stock Up 0.5 %

RDN stock opened at $29.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.80. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $29.57.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 50.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

