Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 279.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,545 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 51.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,545,000 after buying an additional 93,003 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $114.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.86. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $118.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENSG. Stephens increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

