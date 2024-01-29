Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1,277.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,067,000 after acquiring an additional 421,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,864,000 after acquiring an additional 37,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $275.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.29. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $291.51.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.22.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

