Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $2.29 Million Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Merit Medical Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 20,834 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 44,526 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after buying an additional 29,324 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,139,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,699,000 after buying an additional 45,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $78.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $315.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.25 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

