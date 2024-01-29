Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $2.42 Million Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 98,059.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 765,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,216,000 after purchasing an additional 764,860 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,469,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,545,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,018,000 after purchasing an additional 227,360 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Price Performance

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $139.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.45 and a 200 day moving average of $132.03. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $110.74 and a 52 week high of $150.82.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $229.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.47 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is 24.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCPC

About Balchem

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.