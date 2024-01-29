Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,895 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 27,394 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 50,113 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.22.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $34.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Glenn Coleman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 73,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,910.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

