Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $19,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.1 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $262.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $265.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.90.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.