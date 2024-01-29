Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 62,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $262.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.90. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $265.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.