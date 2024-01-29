Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Up 48.2% in January

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the December 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 768,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,335,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 40,796 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Immunic by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 757,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 159,973 shares during the period. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Immunic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Immunic Price Performance

IMUX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 439,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,285. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.06. Immunic has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.17.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Immunic will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Featured Articles

