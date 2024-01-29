InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.17. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.82.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.34%.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
