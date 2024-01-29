InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.17. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.82.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.34%.

Insider Activity at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,944,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,605,056. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,254.45 per share, with a total value of $3,381,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,947,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,408,981,638.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,944,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,605,056. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 8,216 shares of company stock worth $6,641,476 in the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

