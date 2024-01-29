Insider Buying: Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) CEO Buys 339 Shares of Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) CEO Mark A. Gooch bought 339 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.86 per share, with a total value of $14,190.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

CTBI traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,427. The stock has a market cap of $748.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.66. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Community Trust Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 9.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

