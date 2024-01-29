Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells 1,126 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$97,204.88.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$86.09. The company had a trading volume of 434,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,121. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$67.13 and a 12 month high of C$93.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$87.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$85.89. The stock has a market cap of C$93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.39. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.79 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.9246519 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$94.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.