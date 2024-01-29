Insider Selling: Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CAO Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE CMC traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $51.96. The stock had a trading volume of 267,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.12. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,103,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,457,000 after purchasing an additional 272,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,481,000 after purchasing an additional 142,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 26.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,834,000 after purchasing an additional 527,709 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

