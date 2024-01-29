Insider Selling: Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$98,000.00.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Down 2.1 %

TSE:TWM traded down C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,636. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.84 and a 12-month high of C$1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58. The firm has a market cap of C$401.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.01.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of C$582.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$652.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.1149675 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.