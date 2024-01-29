Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.19.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a PE ratio of 111.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,548,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,071,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

