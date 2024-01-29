Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on INTC. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.17. 22,321,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,836,949. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.00 billion, a PE ratio of 110.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

