Intel’s (INTC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.19.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. Intel has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a PE ratio of 111.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

