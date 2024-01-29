International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.12

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.12 and last traded at $54.12, with a volume of 290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.65.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.20.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. International Seaways had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $241.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 3.70%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,438.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $231,005. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in International Seaways by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in International Seaways by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

