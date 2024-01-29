Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.25

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins set a C$16.00 target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.09.

Shares of IIP.UN stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 37,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,834. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.43 and a 12-month high of C$15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total value of C$90,337.50. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

