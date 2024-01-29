Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,724 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,629,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,704,000 after acquiring an additional 251,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,798,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,964,000 after buying an additional 563,050 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,736,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,429,000 after buying an additional 263,578 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,588,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 320.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,009,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,061,000 after buying an additional 1,531,642 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.27. 190,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,448. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0601 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

