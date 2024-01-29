Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Holdings Lifted by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,288 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Addison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCR traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 236,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,997. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $19.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

