Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BSMQ traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 263,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,233. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $24.04.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.