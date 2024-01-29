Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 104,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 209,374 shares.The stock last traded at $30.12 and had previously closed at $31.14.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.75 million, a PE ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQQQ. Natixis purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

