Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Purchased by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 899.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up about 2.6% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 873.2% in the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,882,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,428 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 926.2% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,211,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,653,000 after purchasing an additional 936,918 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,370,000 after purchasing an additional 882,000 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 717.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 518,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,594,000 after buying an additional 455,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of RYT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $286.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.