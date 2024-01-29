Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Purchased by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 899.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up about 2.6% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 873.2% in the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,882,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,428 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 926.2% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,211,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,653,000 after purchasing an additional 936,918 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,370,000 after purchasing an additional 882,000 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 717.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 518,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,594,000 after buying an additional 455,367 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of RYT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $286.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.54.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
