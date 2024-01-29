Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Acquired by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.53. The stock had a trading volume of 128,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,049. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day moving average of $93.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.32 and a fifty-two week high of $99.38.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.