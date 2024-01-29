Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,407,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,246,000 after buying an additional 29,249 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,887,000 after buying an additional 393,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $146,369,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,180,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,263,000 after buying an additional 33,713 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,149,000 after acquiring an additional 145,120 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $62.94 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $64.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

