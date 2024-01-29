Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives $49.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.43.

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 20,825 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,071,654.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,668.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $322,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,028.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 20,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,071,654.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,668.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,769 shares of company stock worth $9,736,203. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 271.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,329,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IONS stock opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

