Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Up 5.3%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.99. 2,244,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 6,496,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on IOVA. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 453,337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after buying an additional 104,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile



Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

