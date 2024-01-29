Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.58.
IREN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 4th.
Shares of IREN opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83.
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
