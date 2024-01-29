Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

IREN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 21.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IREN opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

