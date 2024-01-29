Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.30

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 220.24% and a positive return on equity of 112.29%. The business had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

