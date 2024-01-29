iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Purchased by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2,588.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGZ stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $108.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,166. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.78 and its 200-day moving average is $106.72. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.80 and a 52-week high of $109.18.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

