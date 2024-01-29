iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Raised by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.8% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,749,602,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.94. 7,086,951 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.86.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

