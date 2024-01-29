iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.9% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 89,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 26,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.94. 7,086,951 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.86. The stock has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

